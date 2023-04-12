After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies has two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.
  • Albies is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Albies has had a base hit in 10 of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Albies has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
