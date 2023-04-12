Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Royals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .276.
- Heim is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Heim has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (37.5%).
- In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Heim has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of eight games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Keller (1-1) in his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
