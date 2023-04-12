The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)

Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Thompson had a hit in 32 of 55 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He went deep once out of 55 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight of 55 games last season, Thompson drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home plate safely in 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 25 .273 AVG .244 .289 OBP .303 .352 SLG .256 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 25/2 K/BB 31/5 9 SB 9 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)