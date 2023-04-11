The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Salvador Perez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank 10th-best in MLB play with 12 total home runs.

Texas' .417 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Rangers' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Texas is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (58 total).

The Rangers rank 23rd in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Texas has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.170).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Grayson Rodriguez 4/7/2023 Cubs L 2-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Marcus Stroman 4/8/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs W 8-2 Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals W 11-2 Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals - Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals - Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros - Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals - Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles

