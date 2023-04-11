Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .268 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Lowe is batting .300 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Lowe has driven in a run in six games this year (60.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Lyles (0-2) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
