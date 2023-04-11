The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-6) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (48-21-11) at home on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have a record of 3-7-0. They have totaled 29 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 34. They have gone on the power play 29 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (27.6% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-180)

Lightning (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.4)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (45-29-6 overall) have an 8-6-14 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Tampa Bay is 9-6-4 (22 points) in its 19 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 10 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 58 games (44-9-5, 93 points).

In the 34 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 41 points after finishing 19-12-3.

In the 42 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 26-12-4 (56 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Lightning went 18-17-2 in those matchups (38 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 8th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.39 9th 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 13th 31.8 Shots 32.3 12th 21st 31.6 Shots Allowed 29.4 6th 2nd 25.9% Power Play % 25.5% 3rd 15th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 12th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4

ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

