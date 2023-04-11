After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.

In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Jung has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings