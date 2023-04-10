The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

  • Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
  • Jankowski got a hit in five of 44 games a year ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.
  • Including all 44 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Jankowski drove in a run in two games last year out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He crossed home in nine of 44 games a year ago (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .120
.273 OBP .290
.200 SLG .120
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 6/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 23
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Royals allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Greinke (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 75th.
