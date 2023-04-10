The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .185.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Greinke (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 57th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 77th.
