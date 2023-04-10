Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .185.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Greinke (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 57th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 77th.
