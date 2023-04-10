Andrew Heaney will try to shut down Salvador Perez and company when the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are 21st in baseball with nine total home runs.

Texas' .389 slugging percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Rangers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Texas has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Rangers are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.228).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Orioles L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Gibson 4/5/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Grayson Rodriguez 4/7/2023 Cubs L 2-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Marcus Stroman 4/8/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs W 8-2 Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals - Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals - Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals - Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros - Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez

