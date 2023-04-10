Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .263 with two home runs and three walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Garver has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Greinke (0-2) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.