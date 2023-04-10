Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 14 hits and an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .700.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 60.0% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
- The Reds will look to Ashcraft (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
