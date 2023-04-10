On Monday, Adolis Garcia (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .229.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings