The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.6 per game), the least in the league.
  • Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
