Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (4-3) and the Texas Rangers (4-4) clashing at Wrigley Field (on April 9) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-6 win for the Cubs.

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (0-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (0-1).

Rangers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 8, Rangers 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (39 total, 4.9 per game).

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule