Rangers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (4-3) and the Texas Rangers (4-4) clashing at Wrigley Field (on April 9) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-6 win for the Cubs.
The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (0-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (0-1).
Rangers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 8, Rangers 6.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (39 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.86) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|April 4
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Gibson
|April 5
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|L 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Marcus Stroman
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|L 10-3
|Martín Pérez vs Justin Steele
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jameson Taillon
|April 10
|Royals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
|April 11
|Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 12
|Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luis Garcia
|April 15
|@ Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.