(5-4) will play the (6-3) at Truist Park on Sunday, April 9 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 strikeouts, Seth Lugo will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres -105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Lugo - SD (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won four out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Braves have gone 4-3 (57.1%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Padres have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, the Padres have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

