Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (3-3) and Texas Rangers (4-3) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on April 8.

The Chicago Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele and the Rangers will counter with Martin Perez (1-0, 1.59 ERA).

Rangers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Rangers 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have split the two matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

Texas has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Texas is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (36 total runs).

The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.34) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule