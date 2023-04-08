Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Garver got a hit in 29 of 54 games a season ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.

He hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2022 (10 of 54), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Garver picked up an RBI in 16 games last season out 54 (29.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 37.0% of his games last year (20 of 54), he scored at least a run, and in three (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 30 .217 AVG .200 .340 OBP .261 .325 SLG .467 5 XBH 12 2 HR 8 9 RBI 15 20/15 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 30 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

