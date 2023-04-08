Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

  • Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Garver got a hit in 29 of 54 games a season ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2022 (10 of 54), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garver picked up an RBI in 16 games last season out 54 (29.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 37.0% of his games last year (20 of 54), he scored at least a run, and in three (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 30
.217 AVG .200
.340 OBP .261
.325 SLG .467
5 XBH 12
2 HR 8
9 RBI 15
20/15 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 30
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Steele (0-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
