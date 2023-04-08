The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Heim picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last year (64 of 127), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (18.1%).

He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 12.6%), leaving the ballpark in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.

Heim drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last year (32 of 127), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

In 31.5% of his 127 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)