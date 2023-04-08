After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .240 with a double and five walks.

In five of seven games this year, Seager has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Seager has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

