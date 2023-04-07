After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Murphy picked up at least one hit 92 times last season in 148 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 17 of 148 games in 2022 (11.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.4% of his games a season ago (39 of 148), Murphy drove in a run. In 16 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He came around to score in 57 of his 148 games a season ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.227 AVG .271
.323 OBP .345
.386 SLG .465
28 XBH 29
7 HR 11
28 RBI 38
58/33 K/BB 66/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
73 GP 75
42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%)
7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez (0-1) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
