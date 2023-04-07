The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Heim got a hit in 64 of 127 games last season, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He homered in 12.6% of his games last year (16 of 127), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Heim picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games last season (32 of 127), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)