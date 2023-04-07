The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

  • Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Heim got a hit in 64 of 127 games last season, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • He homered in 12.6% of his games last year (16 of 127), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heim picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games last season (32 of 127), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 65
.227 AVG .226
.274 OBP .318
.412 SLG .387
19 XBH 18
8 HR 8
25 RBI 23
40/12 K/BB 47/29
0 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 68
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%)
8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
