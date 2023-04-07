Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .280 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- In six of seven games this year, Riley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has driven in a run in five games this year (71.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this season.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.14), 34th in WHIP (1.143), and 45th in K/9 (6.4).
