Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)
- Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna had a base hit in 78 of 127 games last year (61.4%), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (18.1%).
- He went yard in 15.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 127), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna drove in a run in 37 of 127 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He crossed the plate in 45 of 127 games last season (35.4%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (nine times).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.417
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|29
|56/16
|K/BB
|66/15
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|38 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (63.5%)
|10 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|21 (32.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (38.1%)
|9 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (17.5%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
