The New York Islanders (39-30-9) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6) at UBS Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN. The Islanders fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Lightning are 5-5-0 over their last 10 games, putting up 32 goals while allowing 28 in that period. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.0%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Lightning vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Islanders 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-140)

Islanders (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.7)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have posted a record of 8-6-14 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 45-27-6.

In the 19 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Lightning scored just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 57 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in 34 games this season and has registered 41 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 26-12-4 (56 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 35 times this season, and earned 38 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 25th 2.9 Goals Scored 3.42 8th 5th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.01 13th 19th 30.6 Shots 31.9 14th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 31.3 17th 31st 15.6% Power Play % 25.4% 2nd 8th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Lightning vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

