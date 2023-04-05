Rangers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (3-2) and the Texas Rangers (3-2) at Globe Life Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on April 5.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson.
Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 7, Rangers 6.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Last season, the Rangers were favored 58 times and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.
- Texas did not enter a game last season with shorter moneyline odds than -200.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Scoring 4.4 runs per game last season (707 total) ranked Texas 12th in the majors.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Phillies
|W 11-7
|Jacob deGrom vs Aaron Nola
|April 1
|Phillies
|W 16-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zack Wheeler
|April 2
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Bailey Falter
|April 3
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|April 4
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Gibson
|April 5
|Orioles
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Gibson
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Justin Steele
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jameson Taillon
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jon Gray vs Drew Smyly
|April 10
|Royals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
|April 11
|Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
