The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have a record of 6-4-0. They have scored 33 goals, while their opponents have scored 23. They have gone on the power play 27 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (22.2% of opportunities).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Wednesday's game.

Lightning vs. Rangers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120)

Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.4)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have posted a record of 8-6-14 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 45-26-6.

Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-6-4) in its 19 games decided by one goal.

This season the Lightning recorded just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 56 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games this season and has registered 41 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 26-12-4 (56 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 18-14-2 to record 38 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 4th 2.66 Goals Allowed 2.97 13th 16th 31.7 Shots 31.9 14th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.3 17th 9th 22.8% Power Play % 25.3% 2nd 14th 80.4% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 15th

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

