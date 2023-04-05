CJ McCollum, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - April 5
Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) and the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as a player to watch.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 121-103, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram was their top scorer with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|22
|7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Trey Murphy III
|17
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|13
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
Pelicans Players to Watch
- McCollum posts 20.7 points and 5.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.3 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans at 10.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14.4 points. He is eighth in the league in rebounding.
- Trey Murphy III posts 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Ingram posts 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Naji Marshall is posting 9.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|29.5
|6.1
|8
|0.4
|0.4
|1.3
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|17.1
|13.8
|2.7
|0.3
|1.1
|0.4
|CJ McCollum
|18.2
|3.7
|4.6
|1.3
|0.6
|2.7
|Trey Murphy III
|18.3
|2.8
|1.5
|1.4
|0.6
|3.7
|Herbert Jones
|8.1
|3.9
|2.6
|1.2
|0.1
|0.9
