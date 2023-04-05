After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

In 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%) Garver had at least one hit, and in nine of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.

In 10 of 54 games last year, he homered (18.5%). He went deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 29.6% of his games a year ago (16 of 54), Garver picked up an RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 20 of 54 games last season (37.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 30 .217 AVG .200 .340 OBP .261 .325 SLG .467 5 XBH 12 2 HR 8 9 RBI 15 20/15 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 30 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

