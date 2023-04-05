Marcus Semien -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

  • Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Semien had a hit 104 times last year in 161 games (64.6%), including 45 multi-hit games (28.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 24 games a year ago (out of 161 opportunities, 14.9%), going deep in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 54 of 161 games last season (33.5%), Semien drove in a run, and 15 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
  • He came around to score in 73 of his 161 games a year ago (45.3%), with two or more runs scored 26 times (16.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 81
45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%)
18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%)
36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%)
10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%)
23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
