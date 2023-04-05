Lightning vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the New York Rangers (45-21-11) on the road on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.
Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 49 of 77 games this season.
Lightning vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|257 (11th)
|Goals
|264 (7th)
|205 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (13th)
|53 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|66 (3rd)
|42 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Lightning's 264 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.
- The Lightning have conceded 229 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.
- Their +35 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
