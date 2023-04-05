The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) -- who've won three in a row -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Rangers attempt to take down the Lightning on TNT and TVAS.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2022 Lightning Rangers 2-1 (F/SO) TB 10/11/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-1 NYR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.0 goals per game (229 in total), 13th in the league.

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (264 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 77 30 75 105 90 57 100% Brayden Point 77 47 41 88 41 47 50.6% Steven Stamkos 76 33 47 80 51 26 54.1% Alex Killorn 77 24 35 59 53 39 100% Brandon Hagel 77 27 32 59 44 87 28.8%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 205 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players