Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 7)

Bucks (- 7) Pick OU: Under (230)



With their .519 ATS win percentages this year, both the Bucks (41-33-5 ATS) and the Bulls (41-38-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 40.7% of the time. That's less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 7 or more (66.7%).

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the over/under 44.3% of the time this season (35 out of 79). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (39 out of 79).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 19-26, while the Bucks are 53-12 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

This year, Milwaukee is putting up 117.3 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.2 points per contest (14th-ranked).

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per contest.

The Bucks sport a 36.7% three-point percentage this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 treys per contest (fourth-best).

Milwaukee has taken 55.5% two-pointers and 44.5% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 65.6% are two-pointers and 34.4% are three-pointers.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively Chicago is the 18th-ranked squad in the league (113.5 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.3 points conceded per game).

This season the Bulls are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 24.5 per game.

The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.5% of Chicago's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.5% have been 2-pointers.

