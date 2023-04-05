Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adolis García At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.
- Garcia got a hit in 69.2% of his 156 games last year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He hit a home run in 26 of 156 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia drove in a run in 65 games last season out of 156 (41.7%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (20 times) and three or more RBIs on 11 occasions..
- In 73 of 156 games last season (46.8%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.311
|OBP
|.293
|.479
|SLG
|.435
|31
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|12
|58
|RBI
|43
|96/21
|K/BB
|87/21
|12
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|55 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|53 (67.1%)
|17 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (24.1%)
|38 (49.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.2%)
|32 (41.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 23-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
