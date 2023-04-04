On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.

Grossman picked up a hit in 45.8% of his games last year (60 of 131), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (13.7%).

He homered in 5.3% of his games last year (seven of 131), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.2% of his games a season ago (33 of 131), Grossman drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

He came around to score in 26.7% of his games last season (35 of 131), with more than one run on five occasions (3.8%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 67 .209 AVG .210 .307 OBP .313 .330 SLG .297 11 XBH 16 5 HR 2 25 RBI 20 63/25 K/BB 66/31 2 SB 4 Home Away 61 GP 70 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%) 8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%) 14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%) 5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%) 19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

