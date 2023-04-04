The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after victories in three straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Kings put up 121.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 118.3 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a +239 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has compiled a 39-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has covered 43 times in 78 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +15000 +4500 -245 Kings +7000 +2000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.