Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) host Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves (3-1) in an early-season matchup at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, April 4, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cardinals were favored 99 times and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Cardinals won 49 of their 74 games, or 66.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

St. Louis averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 in home contests.

The Braves won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Braves came away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Atlanta averaged 1.5 homers per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road contests).

The Braves slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

