Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 1, Ingram posted 36 points and eight assists in a 122-114 win versus the Clippers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Ingram, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 24.5 29.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 6.0 Assists 7.5 5.6 8.0 PRA 42.5 35.3 43.5 PR 35.5 29.7 35.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Brandon Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Brandon Ingram has made 9.0 shots per game, which accounts for 11.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.7 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.2.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 118.3 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Kings are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 26.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 38 24 3 7 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ingram or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.