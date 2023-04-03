Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Travis d'Arnaud, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)
- d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.
- d'Arnaud picked up a hit in 67.6% of his games last season (75 of 111), with multiple hits in 31 of those contests (27.9%).
- He homered in 16.2% of his games last year (18 of 111), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud drove in a run in 39 games last season out 111 (35.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He scored in 50 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.268
|.329
|OBP
|.310
|.455
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|31
|49/12
|K/BB
|41/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|40 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|14 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (32.1%)
|26 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (45.3%)
|7 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (20.8%)
|21 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (34.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Woodford will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander threw in relief and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
