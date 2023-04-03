The Atlanta Braves and Travis d'Arnaud, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

d'Arnaud picked up a hit in 67.6% of his games last season (75 of 111), with multiple hits in 31 of those contests (27.9%).

He homered in 16.2% of his games last year (18 of 111), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud drove in a run in 39 games last season out 111 (35.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He scored in 50 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 51 .268 AVG .268 .329 OBP .310 .455 SLG .490 22 XBH 22 7 HR 11 29 RBI 31 49/12 K/BB 41/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 58 GP 53 40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%) 26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%) 7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%) 21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

