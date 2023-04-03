Marcus Semien and Anthony Santander will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers averaged 1.2 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 198 total home runs last season.

Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in baseball slugging .395.

Texas went 19-12 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Baltimore scored the 20th-most runs in the majors last season with 674 (4.2 per game).

Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in the majors with an on-base percentage of .301.

Texas had an 8.3 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the majors.

Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.

The Rangers ranked 24th in MLB with a combined 1.343 WHIP last season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray will take the mound to start for the Rangers, his first this season.

The 31-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went six innings.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Phillies W 11-7 Home Jacob deGrom Aaron Nola 4/1/2023 Phillies W 16-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles - Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles - Home Andrew Heaney Tyler Wells 4/5/2023 Orioles - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Gibson 4/7/2023 Cubs - Away Nathan Eovaldi - 4/8/2023 Cubs - Away Martín Pérez - 4/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jon Gray Drew Smyly

