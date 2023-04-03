The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Albies got a hit in 45 of 64 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies picked up an RBI in 21 of 64 games last season (32.8%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 46.9% of his 64 games last season, he scored a run (30 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 28 .271 AVG .219 .322 OBP .258 .444 SLG .368 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 27 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 36 GP 28 26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)