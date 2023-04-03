Nate Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe had 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 27th and he was 16th in slugging.

In 72.0% of his games last season (113 of 157), Lowe got a base hit, and in 54 of those games (34.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 157 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 27 of them (17.2%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.

In 35.7% of his 157 games a year ago, Lowe picked up an RBI (56 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (8.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 42.0% of his 157 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.5% of those games (seven).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 78 .280 AVG .322 .346 OBP .373 .434 SLG .547 24 XBH 32 10 HR 17 27 RBI 49 73/27 K/BB 74/23 1 SB 1 Home Away 79 GP 78 50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%) 24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%) 31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%) 10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)