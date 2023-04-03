Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)
- Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
- Semien reached base via a hit in 104 of 161 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 28.0% of those games (45 of them).
- He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 161 opportunities, 14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Semien drove in a run in 54 games last season out of 161 (33.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He touched home plate in 45.3% of his games last season (73 of 161), with two or more runs on 26 occasions (16.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.210
|AVG
|.285
|.272
|OBP
|.334
|.355
|SLG
|.502
|26
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|16
|31
|RBI
|52
|56/28
|K/BB
|64/25
|11
|SB
|14
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|45 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|59 (72.8%)
|18 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (33.3%)
|36 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (45.7%)
|10 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (17.3%)
|23 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Bradish makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 4-7 record.
