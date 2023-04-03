Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his games last season (108 of 156), Garcia got a base hit, and in 36 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in 26 games a year ago (out of 156 opportunities, 16.7%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia drove in a run in 65 out of 156 games last year (41.7%), with two or more RBIz in 20 of those games (12.8%).
- He came around to score 73 times in 156 games (46.8%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.311
|OBP
|.293
|.479
|SLG
|.435
|31
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|12
|58
|RBI
|43
|96/21
|K/BB
|87/21
|12
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|55 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|53 (67.1%)
|17 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (24.1%)
|38 (49.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.2%)
|32 (41.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Bradish will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4-7 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.402 WHIP.
