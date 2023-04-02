Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (2-0) and Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 13-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Rangers, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:08 PM ET on April 2.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez against the Phillies and Bailey Falter.

Rangers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Rangers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 13, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers entered a game as favorites 58 times last season and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

Texas had a record of 21-18, a 53.8% win rate, when it was favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Texas managed to score 707 runs (4.4 per game) last season.

The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule