The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

In 70.3% of his games last season (45 of 64), Albies got a base hit, and in 14 of those games (21.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 64 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies drove in a run in 21 games last year out 64 (32.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in 30 of 64 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 28 .271 AVG .219 .322 OBP .258 .444 SLG .368 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 27 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 36 GP 28 26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)