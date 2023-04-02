After going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe had 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 27th, and he was 16th in the league in slugging.

Lowe got a hit in 72.0% of his 157 games last season, with multiple hits in 34.4% of them.

In 27 of 157 games last year, he hit a long ball (17.2%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 56 of 157 games last season (35.7%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those games (8.9%).

He scored in 66 of 157 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 78 .280 AVG .322 .346 OBP .373 .434 SLG .547 24 XBH 32 10 HR 17 27 RBI 49 73/27 K/BB 74/23 1 SB 1 Home Away 79 GP 78 50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%) 24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%) 31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%) 10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

