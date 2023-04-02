Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)
- Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%) Garver got at least one hit, and in nine of those contests (16.7%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games last year (10 of 54), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 of 54 games last season (29.6%), Garver drove in a run, and seven of those games (13.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.261
|.325
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|15
|20/15
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (36.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 6-4 record, had a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.214 WHIP.
