The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

In 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%) Garver got at least one hit, and in nine of those contests (16.7%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games last year (10 of 54), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 of 54 games last season (29.6%), Garver drove in a run, and seven of those games (13.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.6%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 30 .217 AVG .200 .340 OBP .261 .325 SLG .467 5 XBH 12 2 HR 8 9 RBI 15 20/15 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 30 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)