Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on April 2 at 7:08 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Phillies.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)
- Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
- Semien picked up a hit in 64.6% of his games last year (104 of 161), with at least two hits in 45 of those contests (28.0%).
- Including the 161 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (14.9%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.
- In 54 of 161 games last year (33.5%), Semien picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (9.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
- In 73 of 161 games last year (45.3%) he scored a run, and in 26 of those games (16.1%) he scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.210
|AVG
|.285
|.272
|OBP
|.334
|.355
|SLG
|.502
|26
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|16
|31
|RBI
|52
|56/28
|K/BB
|64/25
|11
|SB
|14
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|45 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|59 (72.8%)
|18 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (33.3%)
|36 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (45.7%)
|10 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (17.3%)
|23 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Falter gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old southpaw, started and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- In 20 games last season he finished with a 6-4 record and had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP.
