The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Heim picked up a base hit in 64 out of 127 games last year (50.4%), with multiple hits in 23 of those games (18.1%).

He hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2022 (16 of 127), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 127), Heim plated a run. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

In 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%) he scored, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)